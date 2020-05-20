Nassau County approves plan for short-term vacation rentals; now up to state

Regarding short-term vacation rentals, the approved plan is now in the hands of the state to approve or deny the plan, which includes a 10-person occupancy limit.

The Nassau County Board of Commissioners approved a plan on Wednesday that will reopen short-term vacation rentals in the county.

The board also voted to extend its State of Emergency for the county until May 27.

Regarding short-term vacation rentals, the approved plan is now in the hands of the state to approve or deny the plan, which includes a 10-person occupancy limit.

The proposed plan also requires visitors from coronavirus "hot spots" like New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or Louisiana to quarantine themselves for 14 days. International travelers won't be accepted, either.