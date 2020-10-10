Coronavirus: Northeast Florida records most deaths of any week Thursday

Northeast Florida recorded the most deaths in the past week of any seven-day period of the pandemic, health department data shows.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Even as Northeast Florida's number of new cases continued a decline, now averaging fewer cases each week than it has since March, the region continues to set records for new deaths, according to Thursday's health department report.

Northeast Florida recorded the most deaths in the past week of any seven-day period of the coronavirus pandemic, even as the spread of the virus has continued to decline in the region, according to the health department's data.

Even as Northeast Florida's number of new cases continued a decline, now averaging fewer cases each week than it has since March, the region continues to set records for new deaths, according to Thursday's health department report.

Northeast Florida recorded the most deaths in the past week of any seven-day period of the coronavirus pandemic, even as the spread of the virus has continued to decline in the region, according to the health department's data

Duval recorded 64 deaths in the last week, Clay reported seven, St. Johns reported six, Putnam reported three, Nassau reported two and Baker reported one. There were 83 deaths reported in the last week, with 24 of those reported Thursday.

Even though the deaths were reported in the last week, that doesn't mean that's when those people died. The state is sometimes delayed weeks or a month in reporting deaths caused by COVID-19.

At the peak in July, Duval reported 4,000 cases a week. In the last week, the county recorded 834 new cases, an 80 percent decline from the peak.

Elsewhere in the state, deaths have continued to decline. There were 164 new deaths recorded across the entire state Thursday, with 624 in the last week.

The state cases total rose 3,306 to 726,013, the first day of October with more than 3,000 new cases, according to the health department's data.

Across the state, one in 14 people 55 years and older diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. Overall, one in 48 people diagnosed have died.

Northeast Florida has reported a total of 48,487 cases and 762 deaths.

Florida has 2,140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 159 in Northeast Florida: 107 in Duval, 29 in Clay, 12 in St. Johns, three in Baker, six in Putnam and two in Nassau, according to the state figures.

The number of people tested for coronavirus statewide Wednesday was up 77,485, with a 5.5 percent positivity rate.

The statewide percentage of positive cases was 8.34, down from 10.88 a day earlier. Baker jumped in those numbers as well, with 27.9 percent positive Thursday, compared to 9.1 percent Wednesday.