Most common COVID-19 test determines if you have the virus not if you're infectious

Doctors say that the tests have some "limitations on what they can do."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People have different reasons for being tested for COVID-19.

Steve Pumarejo, a Jacksonville bus driver got tested because "I had a cough and an itchy throat."

Robin Holton is a nurse who just flew out of California and got tested because "I was checking to make sure I hadn’t had exposure during that time."

They both were tested with the same method at drive-up sites in Jacksonville.

"They swabbed the back of the throat. Similar to a strep test," Holton said.

"They swab you for about 5 – 6 seconds," Pumarejo said. "Constant swabbing. And then that’s it. You're done."

Dr. David Caro of UF Health Jacksonville said that throat swab as well as the one done up the nose to the back of the throat – which is the most common test – determine if someone is carrying the virus.

"Our tests aren’t specific enough to tell you that we’re dealing with infectious particles, per se," Caro said.

So the test cannot tell if someone is contagious still.

Caro said experts think we are contagious for two days before first showing symptoms and for 8 days after first showing symptoms.

"It’s very possible to get past the ten-day infectious rate and you're still shedding viral particles," he said. "The test would say you’re positive, but you’re not technically infectious at that point."

Caro said the specimen would have to be cultured in order to determine if you are infectious or contagious. And that takes time and more money.

The CDC is working with manufacturers to come up with better testing.

For now, Caro said the CDC has determined the best use of resources is to use the swab test to determine if a person is carrying the virus, and then treat from there.

As for the bus driver and the nurse, their COVID-19 tests came back negative and they were thankful to get tested.