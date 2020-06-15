More Jacksonville Beach bars close after having customers who reported positive COVID-19 tests

Fernando M. Meza, the owner of The Tavern on 1st and The Wreck Tiki Bar, announced the closure of both bars over the next few days.

The owner of two Jacksonville Beach bars announced Sunday that he is closing down both of his establishments following concerns over COVID-19.

Fernando M. Meza, the owner of The Tavern on 1st and The Wreck Tiki Bar -- both on 1st Street North -- announced the closure of both bars after becoming aware that customers who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the businesses.

"Our establishment has become aware of positive tests for Covid-19 and have visited our business," he wrote. "We are taking precautionary measures to ensure the well being of our staff and guest."

Meza continued to say that the bars will be closed over the next few days so that staff can properly sanitize both establishments. He is also wanting his employees to get tested for COVID-19.