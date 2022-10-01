Jacksonville mom struggles to find COVID-19 testing for her toddler; here's where you can go

Dr. Saman Soleymani says there is no different COVID-19 testing for children vs. adults, yet many places that offer testing for adults do not test infants.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in children are on the rise.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says more than 325,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported for the last week of 2021. That's a 64% increase compared to the week before that, according to their data.

Not all children are yet eligible for a vaccine, and not all testing sites test kids of all ages. Why is that?

There is not a clear answer. Experts say the testing process is the same regardless of age.

If your child is under 3 years old, you have far fewer options of where to get tested. You can’t go to common sites like CVS, Walgreens or Telescope Health. One mom found out the hard way.

“My daughter Harper started experiencing symptoms on a Wednesday night," mom and First Coast News digital content manager Casey Feindt described. "We called her pediatrician that night, who said they did not offer infant COVID tests."

Feindt brought this problem to my attention after her experience.

“My daughter had a 103 degree fever. She was coughing and short of breath," she explained. "So we were obviously concerned. Pediatrician told us to go to Wolfson (Emergency Room).”

A COVID test at ER prices.

Casey’s daughter is 18 months old. On a Friday night, she had severe COVID symptoms. But Casey couldn’t find a place that tests kids as young as her daughter & that were still open.



At 11:30 at night, Wolfson ER was the only testing spot open for her 18-month-old. If it had been during the day, her options would have still been limited.

COVID-19 Testing Sites & Age Restrictions

Telescope Health: 3 years old and up, Monday - Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walgreens: 3 years old and up, drive-thru testing by appointment

CVS: 3 years old and up, drive-thru testing by appointment

Agape Health: Website says 5 years old and up, but spokesperson says 1 year old and up

Avecina Medical: 6 months old and up, Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., mobile testing

Florida Health Department testing sites: No age limitations, Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Night Life Pediatrics: Newborns and older, Monday - Friday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday - Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Crucial Care: Newborn and older

Dr. Saman Soleymani, CEO and president of Avecina Medical, said testing is the same for all ages.

“If you’re infected with the COVID-19 virus, it is in your nasopharyngeal area, and the processing of the swab does not change," Soleymani said. "The swab is extremely tiny and doesn’t pose any risks to kids.”