Mobile morgue set up in Brunswick as COVID cases surge

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Southeast Georgia Health System has set up a mobile morgue at its Brunswick Campus due to the surge in COVID cases and COVID-related deaths in the region.

In a statement sent to First Coast News Thursday, President & CEO Michael D. Scherneck said the death rate in Glynn County is once again increasing.

The permanent morgue can hold up to six deceased individuals. It is the only mobile morgue in the county and is also the only morgue available for the county coroner.

Additionally, the morgue can serve as a location to hold deceased patients until their loved ones are able to make memorial arrangements, in the event that funeral homes reach their capacity.

Since the pandemic began, there has been a total of 205 COVID-19 related deaths on the Brunswick Campus and 21 deaths on the Camden Campus. Of that total, 16 deaths on the Brunswick Campus and three deaths on the Camden Campus occurred during the last two weeks, Scherneck said.

