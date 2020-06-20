MLB reportedly closing spring training sites in Florida, Arizona because of COVID-19

Five players of the Philadelphia Phillies, who are training in Clearwater, tested positive for the virus.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Major League Baseball's spring training camps in Arizona and Florida will close for deep cleaning following positive cases of COVID-19 with several players, according to reports.

USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale reported the news late Friday, with The Athletic reporter Ken Rosenthal confirming.

Five players and three staff members working at the Philadelphia Phillies' club in Clearwater tested positive for the virus earlier in the week, with confirmation coming Friday. Another 12 staff members and 20 players, major and minor league athletes, are in the process of being tested.

Yahoo! Sports contributor Mark Townsend reported in total, there have been 11 players from seven different teams who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those teams, two are based in Texas, four train in Florida and the other team has spring training in Arizona.

MLB players and owners still are trying to figure out a deal to start the season.

