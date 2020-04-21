GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — There's mixed reaction to the reopening of some Georgia businesses, which Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Monday.

He said places like movie theaters, bowling alleys and salons can re-open as early as this weekend.

Some people say they like Kemp’s decision to reopen some businesses, like St. Simons Island resident Kevin Drury.

“I believe they went to an extreme right away [with the closures],” Drury said.

Others online are voicing their frustration, saying it's too soon to open things up.

One small business owner says they are relieved they can operate while practicing some social distancing guidelines.

“Personally, I’m grateful we have the choice to decide if we feel we can run our business in a safe and reasonable manner,” owner of Uberzoot, Jimmy Van Boxel, said.

Van Boxel and his 11 employees have been out of work for nearly a month.

He says his business will have measures in place to serve clients in a safe manner.

Michael Browning, chairman of the Glynn County Board of County Commissioners, says he feels the decision was not made lightly and is hoping for the best outcome.

“We don’t have a playbook to go by… I’m going to hope and pray that the decision he makes overall are the best for our state,” Browning said.

In the St. Simons Village, many people were seen taking advantage of outdoor activities.

But what may happen when other businesses open is still unknown.

RELATED: These are the coronavirus hot spots in Georgia

RELATED: Georgia governor announces plans to partially reopen | Here's what that includes