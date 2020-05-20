'Miracle Boy': Navy veteran survives COVID-19 after lengthy hospitalization

On March 26, a Navy veteran was rushed to a health facility with COVID-19 symptoms, fever and shortness of breath.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After 55 days in the hospital, Fernando Vizcarrondo left Orange Park Medical Center to the sound of applause and cheers. For the navy veteran, it is the sound of victory.

"My dad calls me the miracle boy," he said.



On March 26, Vizcarrondo was rushed to a health facility with COVID-19 symptoms, fever and shortness of breath.

"Things were not looking good," Vizcarrondo said. "I told my wife 'let's go.'"

The 46 year pilot and father of three said was he was in good health, but the virus was taking a toll on his body, affecting his heart and kidneys.

"I was in really bad shape," he said. "My heart was beating fast, and they had to put me on dialysis."

No preexisting conditions and the odds were not in his favor. The medical staff decided to put him in a medically induced coma for three weeks.

"They saved my life," he said. "They never gave up on me," he said.

All the while, his wife and three sons were not able to see him, but they watched and they prayed.

"Without faith, there is no way to survive this," Vizcarrondo said.

When he was able to leave the Intensive Care Unit, he was sent to the rehabilitation unit to learn how to do the things many take for granted.

"When I got to rehab, it was like learning to walk again," he said. "I had to learn to walk again."

Tuesday he went finally went home. During the drive, he was filled with tears of joy.

"Just being able to see the sun and feel the air something I haven't been able to do, I started crying," said Vizcarrondo.

He said he doesn't know when or where he came in contact with the virus, but he is grateful to have been spared from a disease that has claimed so many.

"I am blessed. I'm happy I'm alive," he said.

The veteran lost 35 pounds and 40% of his body mass, and doesn't know when he will return to work as a charter pilot.

For now, every day that he is Covid-19 free is precious.