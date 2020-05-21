Thursday's jobs report expected to bring unemployment claims to 39 million

While the pace of layoffs has declined for six straight weeks, the number of weekly unemployment applications remains immense by historical standards.

WASHINGTON — The government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the layoffs that have left tens of millions of people unemployed but that have begun to slow as states allow some businesses to reopen and fewer companies slash jobs.

Millions more people likely filed for unemployment benefits last week, after 36 million sought aid in the previous eight weeks as the coronavirus forced employers to close and sent the economy into a deep recession.

The pace of layoffs has declined for six straight weeks, and some reopened businesses have rehired a portion of their laid-off employees. By historical standards, though, the number of weekly applications remains immense.

According to Bloomberg, the Labor Department is expected to report an additional 2.5 million unemployment claims this week.