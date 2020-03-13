Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville is currently treating a patient who tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital announced Friday.

Memorial says the patient was in isolation at the time of testing and will remain there as they are treated.

According to the Florida Health Department (FHD), a man in Duval County and another man in Clay County are among the 15 new positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in Florida.

The FHD says the man in Duval is 83, will remain in isolation until cleared by public health officials.

It's unclear if whether or not this case was travel-related, the Department of Health said.

Full Statement from Memorial Hospital:

"Memorial Hospital has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and we have been working diligently to help ensure we’re prepared for COVID-19 cases. Late last night, we were notified by the Health Department that we have a patient in our facility who tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was in isolation at the time.

Last week, as we often do during heavy influenza outbreaks, we instituted visitor restrictions. Visitors and patients are being directed to use specific entrances so they can all be screened. We have positioned supplies at points of entry, so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated.

We will continue to reinforce infection prevention protocols and are working in partnership with the Health Department and the CDC."

