Medical provider forced to cut back COVID-19 tests despite demand

Avecina Medical's CEO said the HHS is buying his manufacturer's tests, forcing them locally to cut back on those tests.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A medical provider on the First Coast that does rapid COVID-19 tests for first responders, nurses, doctors and those who need a negative test before going into surgery is now being forced to turn people away.

According to the CEO of Avecina Medical, Dr. Saman Soleymani, between his three offices and the drive-thru site, they've had to cut hundreds of tests daily. Soleymani said it's because the Department of Health and Human Services is buying his manufacturer's tests.

"When we have such a shortage of supplies, it really puts us in a spot where I have to say 'no,' and I keep apologizing all day," he said.

According to Soleymani, within the past week, his staff went from doing about 700 tests per day at its four sites to 400 total.

"It's very difficult because I myself personally, my staff, we’re inundated," he said. "I myself personally get text messages 100 a day, and everyone has a very great reason and excuse why they need a test."

Soleymani said the HHS bought more than 700,000 tests from the company Quidel, who manufacturers the tests Soleymani also buys.

"It's not like they're confiscating or taking by force," he said. "They're paying for it, but they take priority and everybody else's order becomes secondary."

He was told the tests the HHS bought will go to nursing homes across the country. According to press releases from both the HHS and Quidel, the tests will be used to expand access to COVID-19 testing in nursing homes throughout the U.S.

“They’re the only ones who have the antigen testing that is FDA approved," Soleymani said. "Once that word got out that they have a new approval, or that 96.7 percent sensitivity, it was literally within a few days where their entire lot was committed to Human Health Services."

Soleymani said Quidel's rapid tests are highly sought after because of their accuracy and quick turnaround time. That demand, however, he said, is having negative effects.

Not only do medical providers at his sites test those on the front lines of the pandemic, but they also test people who need a test before going into surgery.

“We serve a lot of surgeons and surgery centers in town that need the testing for patients that are having surgery, to have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of their surgery, and it was just kind of a dreadful thought that we were going to have to call all of these surgeons and let them know that their cases may be canceled," he said. "It's completely out of our hands. I wish there was a way I could manufacture these tests myself, but it's not possible."

Those wishing to get tested have to book online, with no exceptions. Once they've reached their testing capacity for the day, Soleymani said, they're done. They have locations on the Southside, Julington Creek and Oakleaf, and a drive-thru testing site at River City Baptist Church on Merrill Road.