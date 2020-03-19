JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Mayport sailor has tested positive for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, according to a spokesperson for Naval Station Mayport.

The spokesperson confirmed the result to First Coast News Wednesday evening and released the following statement:

"The Department of Defense has notified public health authorities of the positive test and has taken prudent precautions to ensure the service member is receiving the appropriate care.

This sailor did the right thing and reported immediately to medical personnel. Training was key here and our military personnel have been well trained to recognize the symptoms of COVID-19."

There are currently 328 cases of COVID-19 confirmed across Florida and eight deaths reported, according to the Florida Department of Health.

