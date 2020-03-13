JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is giving an update on the first positive case of COVID-19 in Duval County Friday.

Mayor Lenny Curry and other city leaders gave a briefing at City Hall at noon, with updates on plans for public venues and events under city management.

The mayor said he is indefinitely suspending events in city facilities.

"All city-owned event venues including TIAA Bank Field, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Times-Union Performing Arts Center and Prime Osborn Convention Center will remain closed until further notice," Curry said.

Some of the events that will impact include the touring production of Hamiltion, Josh Groban and the Jacksonville Symphony.

The other leaders scheduled to speak are Steve Woodard, director of the Emergency Preparedness Division; Keith Powers, fire chief with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department; and Mike Bruno, director of patrol enforcement with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

For the latest updates on the virus and its impact on the First Coast, follow this live blog and join our Facebook group, Facts Not Fear: Your Coronavirus Questions Answered.

