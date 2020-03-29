JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the First Coast fights the coronavirus pandemic, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says the city is about to receive fresh financial resources from Tallahassee

Curry announced Saturday night on Twitter that the city is expecting to receive $10.9 million from the state of Florida toward coronavirus relief.

The funds, Curry said, are classified as “expedited reimbursements from past disasters.”

Curry said the money would be available for immediate use. He did not further specify particular programs for the funds.

In all, the Florida Department of Health records show 114 positive COVID-19 tests within Duval County, including three deaths.

