JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry unveiled the terms of a small business loan program he expected the City Council to approve Monday morning, designed to help local companies during the pandemic and encourage them to retain employees.

Applicants with a business account at VyStar Credit Union can apply online for loans of up to $100,000, and be eligible for city-subsidized interest payments if they keep their employees on staff during the pandemic. Curry said loan approval and funding can take place within three-to-five days. Principal and interest payments are suspended for a year.

“It was like someone just slammed the breaks on the economy,” Curry said. He noted 17 City Councilmembers co-introduced the legislation with him.

Curry also appealed to the old and young at a Monday press conference, acknowledging the stress the coronavirus pandemic has wrought on their lives.

He announced a partnership with Memorial Hospital to create an avenue for seniors to connect with someone over the phone “to make sure they are eating and that they have someone to talk to.” By calling the hotline at 702-2552, he said, “seniors can discuss their situations with mental health professionals.”

Curry also directly addressed children. “I know these are uncertain times. Some of you may be scared. You miss your friends, you miss your routines, you miss your activities, some of you miss going to school. I recognize that and I want to thank you for playing your part by being home. You are heroes. You are germ busters,” he said. “If you feel the need to cry that’s OK, that’s normal.”

Curry said his own daughter Bridget had sewn him a face mask on Sunday, and that he will wear it going forward when he goes to the grocery store or picks up to-go food.

Sheriff Mike Williams and JFRD Chief Keith Powers updated the number of first responders impacted by COVID-19. Both said less than 1 percent of their staff was either ill or self quarantining due to a suspected exposure. For JSO, that number included eight officers on patrol or enforcement and five correctional officers. For JFRD that included 14 members.

The Sheriff also said the jail had five inmates in isolation but no positive cases as yet. He said the agency has responded to 300 complaints about violations of social distancing rules and issued 40 citations.

