WATCH LIVE | Mayor Curry to give COVID-19 update, discusses vacation rentals, annual Memorial Day ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will provide an update on the city's COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon.

Curry is expected to discuss the status of vacation rentals, reducing the impact of the coronavirus on small businesses and the City of Jacksonville's annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Also in attendance at the update briefing will be Steven Woodard, Director of the Emergency Preparedness Division and Keith Powers, Chief of the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.