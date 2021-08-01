Two City of Jacksonville COVID-19 testing sites will now be used for vaccinations

As of Thursday evening, two of the City of Jacksonville’s have closed and transformed to provide vaccinations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two coronavirus testing sites in Jacksonville are now being converted to vaccination distribution sites.

Mayor Lenny Curry had a virtual briefing Thursday to provide more updates about the vaccine distribution expansion.

“These two sites, the Mandarin Senior Center and Lane Wiley Senior Center will cease their testing operations and flu vaccines at 5 p.m. today to begin the conversion process to vaccines," said Mayor Curry.

The two sites will offer COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, Jan. 11 for only these specific groups: “To those 65 and older, front line medical workers, and first responders," said Curry.

Curry says the team is still working on the process of this transition.

“At the same time tomorrow, I will provide another more detailed update that includes the hours of operation, the vaccination process and more for these two locations," said Curry.

As a reminder, Curry says there is still limited availability for the vaccines.

“That’s why personal responsibility remains our greatest tool combatting this virus. Our number is trending upwards and the virus is spreading as we knew it would," Curry said.

That means wearing your mask, staying away from large crowds and practicing good hygiene.

“I'm asking the people of Jacksonville to continue to do their part as they have done to protect themselves, their families and their neighborhoods," said Curry.