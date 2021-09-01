Mayor Curry puts strategy in place for vaccine distribution

Nearly 1,000 vaccines per day, that’s the goal Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry set Friday, announcing the conversion of two senior centers to vaccination sites.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has laid out plans to make the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Duval County smoother and more efficient.

“Because of limited availability of this vaccine, Gov. DeSantis has prioritized its distribution for those at most risk," Curry said.

That means at this time, the vaccine will only be available for Duval County residents 65 and older, front-line medical workers and first responders.

Both locations, the Mandarin Senior Citizens Center and the Lane Wiley Senior Center will take patients on a first-come, first-served basis.

“But to avoid large crowds we will require that eligible patients come to these sites on the days associated with their birth month," Curry said.

Mondays are reserved for people with birthdays in January and February.

Tuesdays are for people with birthdays in March and April.

Wednesdays are for May and June birthdays.

Thursdays are for July and August birthdays.

Fridays are for September and October birthdays.

And Saturdays are for November and December birthdays.

“The Mandarin Senior Center will provide 500 vaccines per day. The Lane Wiley senior center will provide 475, for a total of just under 1,000 vaccines per day," Curry said.

The two locations will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine.

When arriving to the vaccination site, you must have a photo ID that proves Duval County residency as well as a work ID badge if a first responder or medical front-line worker.

“Finally, anyone receiving the vaccines needs to go to www.coj.net/covidvaccineform. Please print and complete this form and bring it with you on your assigned day," said Dr. Charles Moreland, director of community affairs for Curry's administration.

Just like other vaccination distribution sites, everyone will have a mandatory watch period for 15 minutes after getting the vaccines for any possible reactions, and some for 30 minutes based on ones’ medical history.