Mayor Curry, Gov. DeSantis to speak Monday regarding COVID-19 vaccines

Curry will be joined by officials from the Florida Department of Health in Duval County will provide updates on local COVID-19 vaccination efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are both expected to speak at separate news conferences Monday regarding COVID-19 vaccination rollouts.

Watch both news conferences LIVE here at noon.

Curry will be joined by officials from the Florida Department of Health in Duval County will provide updates on local COVID-19 vaccination efforts. He will also talk about plans for vaccine distribution and improvements to the appointment process.

The FDOH-Duval began offering vaccines to medical personnel with direct patient care, and individuals 65 years of age and older last week. The process was described by many as 'confusing.'

Dozens of people reported issues with the Florida Department of Health phone number while trying to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

DeSantis will hold a press conference in Seminole County and is also expected to talk about statewide vaccination rollouts.

Last week he said that while some counties in Florida were already offering the vaccine for those 65 years of age and above, the overall available supply would dictate how many shots would be offered in this preliminary inoculation phase.