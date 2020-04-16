JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will hold a virtual news conference Thursday where he is expected to sign the proposed school sales tax referendum and address new data for local coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The ZOOM virtual news conference will be held at 12:10 p.m. Curry along with other emergency management leaders will also be answering questions regarding COVID-19.

In attendance at the briefing will be Mike Williams, Sheriff of The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Keith Powers, Fire Chief of The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, Steve Woodard, Director of The Emergency Preparedness Division, Dr. Diana Greene, Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools, Warren Jones, Chair of Duval County Public Schools, and city council members; Matt Carlucci, Tommy Hazouri and Brenda Priestly-Jackson.

The news conference will be live streamed.

