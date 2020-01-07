Watch Live: Mayor Curry calls special meeting to declare public health emergency

The City Council's special meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville City Council along with Mayor Lenny Curry are holding a special meeting regarding the mayor's state of emergency proclamation regarding a public health emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor asked City Council President Designate to call the special meeting so that he can give a briefing on the Mayor’s Proclamation 2020-005 Public State of Health Emergency, invoking the State of Florida emergency response actions by the Florida Department of Health and the State Health Officer, the city council said.

The meeting is being hosted virtually via Zoom.

The public is encouraged to share comments with council members by email or telephone. The email for general comments is CCMeeting07282020@coj.net.

You can watch the meeting live below.

If you wish to participate in the meeting's public participation, you must log in through Zoom with your full name on your computer or telephone. The meeting ID is 969 8538 0423 and the password is 236291.

To join by phone, dial 1-646-568-7788, using meeting ID 969 8538 0423 and password 236291.

The Council Chairman will only call on speakers using the electronic "raise hand" feature in the Zoom app.

On Monday, Jacksonville joined several Florida cities in adopting a mandatory mask requirement.

Nikki Kimbleton, the city's director of public affairs, made the announcement during a news conference, saying masks will also be required where individuals cannot socially distance.