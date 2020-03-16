The Mayo Clinic confirmed with First Coast News Sunday evening that the hospital is treating patients confirmed with COVID-19.

The clinic did not say how many patients are being treated.

This comes moments after St. Vincent's confirmed two patients with COVID-19 are being treated at the St. Vincent's Clay and Riverside hospitals. Hours earlier, Baptist Health Center South announced its hospital on Old St. Augustine Road is treating another patient with COVID-19.

