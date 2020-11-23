Watch Live: Mayo Clinic gives update on COVID-19 testing

Dr. William Morice, M.D., Ph.D., president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, will share information on new tests coming out, such as at-home tests, and testing criteria.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Mayo Clinic is giving an update on COVID-19 testing amid a spike in cases nationwide approaching the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dr. William Morice, M.D., Ph.D., president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, will provide an update on COVID-19 testing at Mayo Clinic Laboratories, including testing capacity, volumes and positivity rates, in a news briefing at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.

Mayo Clinic is rapidly expanding its COVID-19 testing to provide accurate information for health care professionals on the front lines of the crisis, according to its website. The health system is coordinating with state and federal officials to offer testing in the areas with the greatest need.

Morice is also expected to answer questions about new tests coming out, such as at-home tests, along with questions about testing criteria.