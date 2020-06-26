Mask or no mask? St. Augustine to decide on mandatory mask policy Friday

According to the proposed resolution, a violation of the mask order would be a civil infraction which would carry a penalty of up to $500.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Should face coverings be mandatory indoors when there isn't space to social distance?

St. Augustine will hold an emergency City Commission meeting Friday to discuss just that, hoping to make a decision whether or not masks indoors should be required.

The city says the meeting is in response to the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida and in St. Johns County.

(*Watch the meeting live right here at 9:30 a.m.)

City Manager John Regan has asked for the meeting to consider a city resolution mandating the use of face coverings indoors and when social distancing is not possible.

“We need to be doing everything possible to safeguard public health and at the same time keep the economy open,” stated Regan. “We have a high rate of businesses closing and it’s time for the city to make a hard decision.”

Residents and business owners have expressed concern to city leaders and have been vocal on social media that action is taken at the municipal level to mandate the use of face masks.

"We need to choose to do the right thing now early on because if we don't then eventually somebody's gonna choose for us, no matter our feelings for it," said Ron Burchett, a St. Augustine resident.

"I have a husband with severe health issues and it means a lot to me because we could save lives and I don't understand why we're not doing it," said Hazel Robinson who also lives in St. Augustine.

According to the proposed resolution, a violation of the mask order would be a non-criminal civil infraction which would carry a penalty of up to a $500 fine.

The resolution would exclude children under the age of 2, persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition and people working in a business or profession who do not have interactions with other people.

A number of states have mandatory mask rules. This week the Jacksonville Beach mayor told First Coast News mandatory masks would be too hard to enforce.