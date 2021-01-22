Update: Publix vaccine appointments booked up, here's when you can try again

COVID-19 vaccine appointments were made available Friday at participating Publix stores.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — **All appointments have been filled as of 8:30 a.m. Check back on Wednesday, January 27 after 6 a.m. for your next opportunity.

They were all booked up in less than an hour.

If you weren't able to book an appointment Friday, check back on Wednesday, Jan. 27 after 6 a.m. for your next opportunity.

However, during the booking process, many people told First Coast News that they were having issues. This included not being able to click anything to actually book an appointment. Publix issued a statement on its website saying that the link to book an appointment would be made available after a certain period of time if users remain on the page.

Think of it as a virtual waiting room.

"Our vaccine scheduling system is currently live, but full with other customers," said Publix on its website. "There is tremendous demand for the vaccine and a limited supply, so please be patient and do not leave the page. If room becomes available, this page will display instructions on how to book an appointment. This page will refresh every minute."

Locally, the appointments can only be made in St Johns County and Flagler counties but you don't have to be a resident to apply.

Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

How to book an appointment on @Publix’s website



-You do not have to live in the county where the Publix is to sign up

-There is a, basically, website waiting room to keep the website from crashing



The coronavirus vaccine is available at select Publix stores in 18 counties throughout Florida.

Only healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term healthcare facilities, and seniors age 65 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida at this time.