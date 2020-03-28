MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus, after taking a trip to Orlando last week, a spokesperson with the sheriff's office said.

The deputy started to have mild symptoms when he got back to Manatee County. That's when he went and got tested, the sheriff's office explained.

The sheriff's office added that he was tested March 21 and the positive results came back March 23.

The sheriff's office said the deputy's wife and seven other deputies are now in self-isolation because of their exposure to him.

None of them have developed any symptoms of COVID-19, according to the sheriff's office.

