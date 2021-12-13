Jacksonville monoclonal antibody treatment site moves, Main Library reopens

The new monoclonal antibody treatment site is at the Joseph Lee Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Main Library location in Downtown Jacksonville is back open after nearly four months as a COVID-19 antibody treatment site.

On Friday, crews disinfected the facility at all touchpoints and fogged the space with an aerosol process called Evaclean.

The library officially reopens Monday, Dec. 13, at 9 a.m.

The Regeneron Antibody Treatment Center in Jacksonville is moving to a new location on the Northside of Jacksonville. That is at 5120 Perry St.

The hours of operation will remain unchanged and will continue to operate Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free Regeneron antibody treatment was first offered at the Main Library on Aug. 17, 2021. As of late November, 11,352 patients have been able to receive the treatment at this location.