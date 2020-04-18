JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For six years, Jacquie Fortune has used hydroxychloroquine to treat lupus. She hadn't had any problems filling her prescriptions until last month.

She checked with her pharmacist who told her there was none in stock and it was on backorder.

"I was told by one pharmacist that evidently it's starting to become a hot commodity and people are selling it on the street," she told First Coast News.

Fortune had to look outside her insurance company to refill two prescriptions. It was an out of pocket cost and it costs much more than she was used to paying.

Hydroxychloroquine has been used for years to treat lupus and other autoimmune diseases, including as an anti-malaria drug. Recently, some First Coast doctors have used it to treat COVID-19 patients and Fortune is concerned it has shortened the supply chain.

"I don't want to feel like I have to go behind the scene lurking in the shadows trying to get medication that is truly something I need," Fortune said.

The Florida chapter of the Lupus Foundation says its taking calls from patients each day about getting hydroxychloroquine. In a statement, the foundation says, "The Florida Board of Pharmacy has not issued any publicly-available guidance related to hydroxychloroquine...people with lupus in Florida may face challenges accessing the medications."

"My issue is there has got to be someone that is far worse off than I am that might not be able to get this medication and it could be a serious problem," Fortune said.

The Lupus Foundation has resources for patients looking for the medication.

For a state-by-state rundown of access to hydroxychloroquine, click here.

Click here for tips on how to refill hydroxychloroquine.