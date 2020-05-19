People who have health insurance and who are uninsured will we able to take the test.

ATLANTA — Actor and rapper Ludacris is doing his part to help Georgians battle the COVID-19 pandemic, by opening testing sites in Atlanta.

Roberta Shields, the star’s mom, tells 11Alive that the testing is free and open to the public.

In order to get a COVID-19 test, you must be 18 and be able to drive through the testing site, so please bring a valid ID.

People who have health insurance and who are uninsured will be able to take the test.

Health officials will be testing for the coronavirus and for antibodies. The test takes 3 to 5 minutes.

Ludacris partnered with a black-owned laboratory - one of just 200 across the country certified to do the testing.

Results will be given within 72 hours via text or email.

“My City of Atlanta! If you want to get Covid19 tested FREE OF CHARGE come join Mayor Brook of College Park and the Ludacris Foundation tomorrow between 10am-2pm at the Georgia International Convention Center. TESTING IS DRIVE UP ONLY... NO GETTING OUT OF YOUR VEHICLES,” Ludacris wrote in an Instagram post.

