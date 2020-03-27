The federal drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Lot J at TIAA Bank Field is no longer requiring patients exhibit a temperature of 99.6 degrees or higher.

This change will be effective starting on Saturday, March 28.

Earlier this week, the testing site was opened to people of all ages. If you plan on getting tested, however, you still need to exhibit respiratory symptoms or be a first responder or healthcare worker who has direct contact with coronavirus patients.

The site will continue to operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until 250 tests are given. A doctor's appointment or order isn't required.

What to know before you go:

Bring their own pen

Bring a photo ID (first responders and healthcare professionals should bring a work ID)

Refrain from taking any fever-reducing medicine four to six hours before testing

Remain inside of vehicle at all times (max of four people per vehicle)

How much will it cost?

Free of charge

If you're coming from the Westside: Use Bay Street

If you're coming from the Eastside: Use Gator Bowl Boulevard