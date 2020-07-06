Lot J COVID-19 testing site in Downtown Jacksonville closed Sunday due to weather

The free coronavirus testing site located at Lot J in Downtown Jacksonville is closed Sunday due to the weather, according to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.
At 8:32 a.m., the Florida PIOs initially said that the 9 a.m. opening of the site at the TIAA Bank Field would be delayed due to the weather.
By 10:44 a.m., the decision was made to close the site for the day due to local flooding in the region.
Testing usually takes place seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is also free COVID-19 antibody testing done at the site.