Lot J COVID-19 testing site in Downtown Jacksonville closed Sunday due to weather

By 10:44 a.m., the decision was made to close the site for the day due to local flooding in the region, the Florida Association of Public Information Officers said.

The free coronavirus testing site located at Lot J in Downtown Jacksonville is closed Sunday due to the weather, according to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

At 8:32 a.m., the Florida PIOs initially said that the 9 a.m. opening of the site at the TIAA Bank Field would be delayed due to the weather.

