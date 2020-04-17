ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Empty lobbies. Empty rooms. Empty parking lots.

Hotels in St. Johns County, like many across Florida, hardly have anyone in them during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s stressful," Troy Blevins said. He is with Jalaram Hotels, based in St. Augustine.

For those especially in the tourism business, the emptiness in the city of St. Augustine is hard to see.

Blevins said because the lack of business has the company trying to assign employees to other positions if possible.

"When employees are asking us questions, we can’t give them an exact timeline. That’s the hardest part," he said. "It's not knowing when we’re going to get back to normal and how long this is going to last."

The hotels in the Jalaram properties were expected to be 95 percent full in April, and now, it’s more a 15 percent occupancy.

"That’s about 80 percent down from what it should be this year," Richard Goldman said. He is the Director of the St. Johns County Visitors and Convention Bureau.

"We have more than 29,000 people (in St. Johns County) whose jobs depend on tourism spending," Goldman said. "So that's a significant impact. We’re now in the midst of one of the worst situations, in terms of occupancy and rates, that we’ve ever seen."

People in the local tourism industry have told him -- that what they're experiencing now is "four times worse than the Great Recession" in 2008.

"This is truly unprecedented," he added.

Tourism experts say the stimulus and the federal paycheck protection program should help.

That program authorizes up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses so they can pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

Blevins hopes that money comes through soon.

"It comes down to dollars and cents. If we don’t’ have the money to pay people, we can’t pay people," he said.

Goldman told First Coast News that economists expect a strong rebound when travel restrictions are over.

"I hope when we do get back to normal, that people come back to St. Augustine," Blevins added.