JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It is a vital prescription drug for people with Lupus and other auto immune disorders, but a sudden surge could have its supplies running low.

Hydroxychloroquine was first mentioned during a press conference by President Trump last week as a possible treatment for the coronavirus. Ever since, people have been clamoring to get it.

Zach Langston, the pharmacist in charge at North Beaches Pharmacy in Jacksonville Beach, says his phone has been ringing off the hook. He says people are calling requesting the drug, and patients with lupus are calling concerned their prescriptions won’t be filled.

He says people are even coming in wanting a supply of it for their families, even though a doctor’s prescription is needed.

"They would need a doctor to sign off. But just the mentality that they are trying to stockpile things they don’t even need yet is having a detrimental effect on the supply of it," Langston says.

He urges the public to remember that even though hydroxychloroquine is being looked at as a way to prevent the coronavirus, there is no strong data yet to support the claim that it works as a preventative measure.

Langston suggests the best prevention is still quarantining and washing hands and that way there will be more medicine available for those who truly need it.