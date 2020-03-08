Local music venue owners ask for public's support of bill that would save their businesses

The association's goal is to pressure senators to pass the bill that would help the local venues stay afloat.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Music venue owners across the country and on the First Coast are asking for the public's help to save their industry after the pandemic forced most to close.

The National Independent Venue Association is made up of a couple thousand owners from across the country who support the Save Our Stages Act. The bill would provide billions of dollars to local venues, specifically to help with rent and other upkeep costs.

Owners of local music venues are asking the public to go to the association's website to send a message to state senators asking them to support the bill.

One of those owners is Cara Burky of Blue Jay Listening Room in Jacksonville Beach. Burky said the doors of her venue have been closed since March.

"It's kind of a make or break, life or death situation," she said.

"We're not quite sure when the music venue will reopen as a whole, so if this bill was passed, it would change everything. It would allow me to know that I was going to remain open much longer than I know we can survive right now,” Burky said.

According to Burky, other than helping save local businesses, the bill is important because music, arts and culture as a whole contribute a good amount to local economies. The deadline to sign the petition on the association's website is Monday. The petition's goal is to push senators to get the bill passed.