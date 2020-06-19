Jacksonville infection expert: Younger, healthier population getting COVID-19

Infection Preventionist Marko Predic doesn't believe we are seeing a second wave of COVID-19 right now. He thinks this is still part of the initial outbreak.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Almost 100 days after a pandemic was declared, Marko Predic, an infection preventionist at UF Health Jacksonville says there is a notable difference in who he is seeing getting admitted into the hospital compared to three months ago.

“The ones being admitted are actually not as sick as the ones that we were seeing prior who were getting that admitted to our intensive care units,” Predic said. “We're seeing more patients are getting admitted to our general floors who have some of the signs some of the symptoms, but we aren't having more patients come in who are requiring ventilators, at least at our facility.”



Predic said he is seeing a younger, healthier population contracting COVID-19 as restrictions are lifted in Phase Two of reopening Florida.

“When they do pick it up, they don't have compromised immune systems, so they're able to fight it off a little bit better, but the threat is still there that they may spread on to more vulnerable population so we do want to be mindful,” Predic said. "Right now we're seeing, I believe, a younger, healthier population getting it from community spread due to the laxness of restrictions at this point."

On Thursday, June 18, Florida reported 15,002 out of the 83,854 positive COVID-19 cases were within the ages of 25 to 34. In Duval County, the age range saw 461 positive cases out of 2,233.

As for how it’s spreading, Predic said the threat of contracting COVID-19 from a surface is a lot less likely than from person to person.

“The community threat of it living on surfaces isn't as great according to literature as when we first didn't know much about it,” Predic said.

The best way to stop the spread he said is to self-isolate if you’re feeling sick and take other precautions.

“Just the simple power of wearing a mask, hand washing, protecting

yourself is working we at least at my facility we haven't seen a lot of spread throughout the staff, and we do see these patients and just taking simple precautions helps prevent spread greatly,” Predic said.

While he does expect the number of cases increase as more places reopen, he does not expect to see a significant increase in deaths.