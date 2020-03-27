As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across our country, local hospitals and medical leaders are doing what they can to keep the community safe and healthy.

"Although you'll see the numbers rise for a little bit, what we're hoping is that the social distancing will help mitigate the problem in the future," Dr. Leon Haley said.

Dr. Leon Haley is the CEO of UF Health in Jacksonville. He says he's hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. Haley says all of our local hospitals are working together during this health crisis. The top administrators are on daily phone calls making sure everyone has the right equipment and staffing.

"The hardest thing about this is that we're trying to make some predictions about when things would get worse, but as you can imagine, that changes hourly depending on the number of cases...," Haley explains. ".. And it also changes, hopefully in the good, by all the mitigation efforts that we have."

Haley is asking everyone to use common sense and follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control. For example, avoid large gatherings, stay at home if you can and always wash your hands.

"A lot of the experts think there is a risk that it comes back," Haley says. "Now, that's important. Because, the things we do now may hopefully mitigate things in the future."

If we see the numbers rise rapidly in Duval County, he says our hospitals currently have enough bed space and ventilators. But, he admits, it's hard to predict the future about who will come through the hospital doors in the next few weeks.

"We could see anywhere from one case to a thousand," he says. "I think that's what you're seeing in New York and other cities. So, if a thousand people show up today with a COVID virus, I don't think anybody is quite prepared for that."

