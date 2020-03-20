JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville-based grocery store corporation which owns Bi-Lo, Harveys and Winn Dixie stores announced it is taking steps to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

Southeastern Grocers, Inc., says all its stores are participating in the expeditious hiring of workers who have been affected by restricted working hours and layoffs due to coronavirus-related closures, such as service industry workers. Anyone interested in applying can visit their local store in person for more information or apply online.

The company's charitable division, SEG Gives Foundation, will also donate $250,000 to Feeding America to provide support to those facing food insecurity. If you or someone you know is uncertain where the next meal will come from, you can click here to find your local Feeding America food bank.

Grocery store locations under the company will also modify their hours in response to the outbreak. As a special safety precaution, a special shopping hour will be dedicated to seniors and high-risk customers from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, in all SEG stores.

Southeastern Grocers will also open all its pharmacy locations at 8 a.m. on weekdays to provide prescription refills, influenza and pneumonia vaccinations and customer counseling.

The stores will close nightly at 9 p.m. to give associates the time needed to restock shelves and conduct additional sanitation measures.

