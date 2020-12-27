Local experts give insight on choosing between the two vaccines

Officials say the biggest difference between these vaccines is the time length from dose one to dose two.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After the rollout of vaccines in the U.S., many people are left undecided between Pfizer and Moderna.

“They’re both extremely similar in terms of their make up the side effects profile that was published by both Moderna and Pfizer are extremely similar," said Chirag Patel, Assistant Chief Medical Officer at UF Health Jacksonville.

Patel says the biggest difference between these vaccines is the time length from dose one to dose two.

“The way they were studied Moderna basically said when you get your second dose for example the booster dose it’s going to be four weeks after your initial dose. Pfizer is three weeks after the initial dose," said Patel.

There’s a common ingredient Patel says is causing controversy and discussion that could be the reason for allergic reactions.

“Polyethylene glycol is seen in several other vaccines it happens to both in the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine. Also seen in a lot of other common substances that people had reactions to," said Patel.

Substances like the gel used for ultrasound testing.

“Typically when people are getting vaccines you’ve got a one in a million chance of having a significant reaction called anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis really is something that potentially could be life-threatening to you," said Patel.

Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction that occurs within seconds or minutes. Patel says if you still have concerns, think about your prior allergic reactions and be prepared to resolve them in the same manner.