JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — She’s a pastry chef by trade, but Kimberly Walton and her family aren’t working in the kitchen these days. They’re making face masks to help local medical facilities reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

“None of this existed a week ago,” she said of her family’s effort. In just a few days, they’ve created and named their initiative “Graffiti With Gratitude,” a nod to the graffiti-like banner they’ve hung from a neighborhood barrier wall near their home.

“This is all over gratitude for our health care workers and for everything that anyone who is in the health care industry is doing for us,” Walton smiled during a remote interview with First Coast News Saturday afternoon.

The banner hangs next to a pop-up tent they’ve fashioned into an “exchange station” where anyone can drop off bedsheets, even just one of which can yield as many as 40 of the masks. It stands along the side of San Pablo Road South, between Atlantic and Beach Boulevards in Jacksonville.

“These masks are designed to be worn over the N-95 hospital-grade masks,” she explained as she held one up for display, “so [doctors and nurses] would have that mask on first.”

Walton, who used to work at Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Jacksonville, said the facility said yes to the need when she recently inquired. The masks she’s making aren’t designed to replace hospital-grade “N-95” surgical masks, but given the current crisis, to extend the useful life of the stronger ones by augmenting them.

“They’re going to use the cover so that it will prevent the disease from coming on to the N-95 itself,” she clarified.

But from the outset, Walton realized that even with her husband and kids in the fold, she could realistically produce only a small number of the masks. She decided to reach out publicly, not just for donations of bedsheets, but to leverage the time and skill of many.

“I knew that I was going to need to engage the community in a lot of help,” she said.

That’s when she enlisted the assistance of her teenage daughter to create the website www.graffitiwgratitude.com, quickly filling it with instructional videos most anyone can use to create templates, cut stencil masks and even sew the pieces together.

She knew, however, that not everyone has the skill or the time to create the masks from start to finish. That’s where the pop-up tent location comes in. It exemplifies the term “exchange station” in every way: a place where people can donate or borrow supplies and tools such as the bedsheets, scissors, templates, etc. If a person wishes to cut stencils, for example, they can pick up a template. Or, they can pick up the stenciled masks to sew to the finished product.

Walton noted that while the masks are meant to stop the spread of a disease that has gripped the world, the process of creating them can help cure boredom, especially for kids displaced from school by the pandemic.

“If you have little people at home that want to just help cut out the template, you can stop by the exchange location and pick up one of these little make-the-template-only kits,” she said.

Although she’d been able to make only a handful of the masks herself, Walton said that in less than a week’s time Graffiti With Gratitude already had a response from more than 600 people and some 1,200 masks in production. Saturday evening alone, she said people had dropped off enough bedsheets to make about 500 more. Good news considering she said U.F. Health has also expressed interest and a potential need.

Especially given that projection, Walton said she’s only too happy to help others set up similar operations to help hospitals anywhere.

“Please, please, follow this example, reach out to me, let me know how I can help you,” she said, adding a note of important caution that people not try to deliver masks to hospitals independently.

For those wishing to make financial donations, Graffiti With Gratitude has partnered with “Rethreaded,” a non-profit that helps victims of human trafficking rebuild their lives. A donation link can be found at the www.graffitiwgratitude.com website.

For more information about how to help Graffiti With Gratitude or to start a similar venture, Kimberly Walton can be reached via email at graffitiwithgratitude@gmail.com.

