'Much brighter 2021' | Local doctor says 'pretty good chance' majority of Floridians will be vaccinated by mid-spring

Dr. Michael Koren said he expects the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be ready by March. If that happens, he said most Floridians could be vaccinated by mid-spring.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — President Joe Biden Tuesday announced a plan to purchase 200 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses. It's part of his plan to ramp up the rollout of vaccines.

Biden said those doses will be available this summer and will help almost the entire country get vaccinated by the end of the summer or early fall. He also announced that his administration will give governors estimates of how much vaccine they'll get at least three weeks in advance.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says the state is getting more COVID vaccine doses from the federal government. Coming up at 11:08 on @FCN2go, when a local doctor expects most Floridians will be vaccinated by. https://t.co/BCvIJZebpR — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) January 27, 2021

"I know there's some naysayers out there that are thinking that 2021 can be as bas a year as 2020, but I'm actually a lot more optimistic," Dr. Michael Koren, who heads up the local Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trials at the Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research, said.

Koren said he is hopeful about this year and the vaccine rollout, noting the 200 million doses the Biden administration will purchase will certainly help distribution. There is another weapon, he said though, that will help Americans get vaccinated sooner too.

“I do think that both Moderna and Pfizer are doing a really nice job of trying to ramp up production as quickly as possible," Koren said. "Adding a third manufacturer to the mix would be extremely helpful."

That third manufacturer is Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, which only requires one dose. It also does not have to be kept at freezing temperatures like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Koren thinks it could be ready by March.

He said the company hasn't submitted its data yet to the Food and Drug Administration, he expects that to happen in the next week or two. The FDA then would take a few weeks to look at the data. Then, Koren expects it would be given emergency use authorization, meaning the federal government can distribute some doses.

When it comes to how many doses Johnson & Johnson will be able to provide, Koren said it most likely will be less than expected, at least at first. He said the company signed an agreement with Operation Warp Speed with the federal government that it would have 100 million doses by June, and now said manufacturing is slower than they expected.

“It's just a bottleneck. You can imagine you're taking new products and you have to build the machines and the capabilities to just crank out literally hundreds of millions of doses of these things," Koren said regarding the entire vaccine rollout process. "So, it just takes some time."

He said if Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is ready by March, there's a pretty good chance the majority of Floridians will be vaccinated by mid-spring.

"I'd be actually even a little bit more optimistic than what the Biden administration has said in terms of our ability to get vaccines out there," Koren explained. "We're going to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and hopefully enjoy a great summer and a much brighter 2021."

As of Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health, 1,622,421 doses were administered across the state. That number is slightly different from the Centers for Disease Control's 1,575,490 doses as of Tuesday in Florida.

For perspective, almost as many doses have been administered in Florida as positive COVID-19 cases across the state, 1,667,763, according to the Florida DOH Tuesday.

Until the spring and summer, Koren said, patience is a virtue.