JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of Monday, there have been 1,894 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus, and 51 deaths reported across the First Coast, according to numbers combined from both Georgia and Florida's departments of health.

In Northeast Florida, here are the latest numbers according to the Florida Department of Health:

Baker County -- 17 cases, three deaths

-- 17 cases, three deaths Bradford County -- 42 cases, two deaths

-- 42 cases, two deaths Clay County -- 256 cases, 11 deaths

-- 256 cases, 11 deaths Columbia County -- 43 cases

-- 43 cases Duval County -- 909 cases, 17 deaths

-- 909 cases, 17 deaths Flagler County -- 78 cases, two deaths

-- 78 cases, two deaths Nassau County -- 46 cases

-- 46 cases Putnam County -- 59 cases, one death

-- 59 cases, one death St. Johns County -- 194 cases, four deaths

-- 194 cases, four deaths Union County -- three cases

There are a total of 27,869 cases reported in the state of Florida. In total, there have been 867 Florida deaths.

RELATED: How to track Florida coronavirus cases by ZIP code

In Southeast Georgia, here are the latest numbers according to the Georgia Department of Health:

Brantley County -- 20 cases, two deaths

-- 20 cases, two deaths Camden County -- 27 cases

-- 27 cases Charlton County -- seven cases

-- seven cases Glynn County -- 49 cases

-- 49 cases Pierce County -- 51 cases, two deaths

-- 51 cases, two deaths Ware -- 93 cases, seven deaths

There are a total of 20,166 cases in the state of Georgia and 818 deaths.

Major updates regarding the coronavirus from April 21 to April 4

Tuesday, April 21

4:30 p.m.: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida has flattened the curve in the fight against COVID-19. He also announced 4 million more N95 masks are coming to Florida health care workers in long-term health care facilities.

RELATED: 'We have flattened the curve': Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida's efforts against COVID-19 have been successful

9:15 a.m.: Starting Tuesday, all Florida SNAP customers can use their EBT cards to purchase online groceries through Walmart and Amazon.

8:40 a.m.: One insulin maker is offering diabetic patients free insulin for 90 days if they no longer have health insurance coverage because they lost their jobs during the COVID-19 economic crisis.

RELATED: Insulin maker offering free 90-day supply to patients financially impacted by pandemic

8:34 a.m.: According to a newly released report, total crop losses across Florida through mid-April 2020 may exceed $522.5 million as large-scale buyers including restaurants, school districts, food processing facilities, and others order less product.

6:30 a.m.: There were more than confirmed 787,000 cases of COVID-19 in the United States by 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Monday, April 20

4:53 p.m.: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians and more can reopen Friday, April 24.

RELATED: Kemp announces plans to incrementally reopen Georgia | Here's what that includes

2 p.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis, on a conference call with his new state coronavirus task force, said he expects Florida to be a model for how to jump-start the economy once Florida reopens.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis looks into reopening state, jump-starting economy

12:10 p.m.: A new COVID-19 testing site is in the works for Jacksonville, Mayor Lenny Curry announced during a news conference on Monday. Curry said this new testing site will be located on the Northside within the next week and that more details will follow.

RELATED: Curry talks reopening of Duval beaches, new COVID-19 testing site

11:07 a.m.: The COVID-19 testing site at Lot J will be closed Monday due to high wind speeds.

9:32 a.m.: A bill introduced by Rep. Ilhan Omar looks to cancel rent and home mortgage payments nationwide for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Rep. Ilhan Omar proposes canceling rent, mortgage payments during coronavirus pandemic

6:15 a.m.: There were more than 759,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Sunday, April 19

2:30 p.m.: Kroger's Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, eastern Alabama and South Carolina, is adding new safety measures, including facial mask requirements for associates.

The grocery chain said they have a supply of surgical masks in stock for associates to use.

Additionally, the chain will pilot test mandatory temperature checks at the start of each shift at certain stores. These tests will commence once the infrared thermometers arrive in the stores.

Saturday, April 18

6 p.m.: The names of Florida nursing homes with COVID-19 cases are released. Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns County nursing homes are mentioned in the list. The names of Georgia nursing homes with COVID-19 cases were also released. Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Pierce and Ware are among the counties listed.

RELATED: List: First Coast nursing homes with positive COVID-19 cases

4:30 p.m.: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida K-12 schools will continue long-distance learning for the rest of the school year.

RELATED: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Florida K-12 schools will continue long-distance learning for the rest of the school year

Friday, April 17

5 p.m.: Duval County's beaches and parks reopened after being closed for a month because of COVID-19.

RELATED: Jacksonville beaches, parks reopen Friday

12:05 p.m.: St. Johns County beaches will open from 6 a.m. to noon starting Saturday morning. County leaders say this is for exercise only and not for lounging or sunbathing.

RELATED: St. Johns County beaches partially reopen

10 a.m.: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Lauderdale less than 24-hours after President Trump released a three-phase outline for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked about how Florida will respond to Trump's three-phase plan, DeSantis said that the state will use it as a baseline but that doesn't mean Florida will follow it exactly or do everything. The governor says they need to look at several different things and more information is needed.

RELATED: President Trump unveils 'Guidelines for opening up America again'

6:15 a.m.: New York residents will be required to wear face coverings anytime they come into close contact with other people outside their homes starting Friday..

5:45 a.m.: There have been 671,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Thursday, April 16

5 p.m.: President Trump announced a three-phase plan to reopen the country that will be based on data and left up to each state to roll out.

Phase 1 would reopen restaurant dining areas, movie theaters, sports venues, gyms, and places of worship with strict social distancing guidelines. Schools that are already closed should remain closed, and workers than can work from home should still do so.

Phase 2 would allow schools and youth summer camps to operate, reopen parks and shopping malls, and allow bars to reopen with capacity restrictions.

Phase 3 would allow employers to resume unrestricted staffing of workplaces. Large public venues can operate under limited social distancing rules. Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals can resume.

4 p.m.: Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday that Duval County's beaches and park will reopen Friday at 5 p.m. after being closed for a month because of COVID-19.

9 a.m.: The Lot J COVID-19 testing site, now run by the Florida National Guard, is set to re-open at 9 a.m. after being closed for weather concerns. The number of tests that can be administered has increased from 250 to 400 per day.

8 a.m.: President Donald Trump said he's prepared to announce new guidelines Thursday allowing some states to quickly ease up on social distancing.

RELATED: New Trump guidelines Thursday aim to ease some social distancing restrictions

Wednesday, April 15

4:50 p.m.: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was disappointed in the initial response by the state's unemployment website, but said they just added over 100 new servers to receive applications online. He said more than 1,000 people in total are currently taking calls for unemployment claims. He expects to increase that number to 2,000 soon.

He announced that he has now stripped Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's Executive Director Ken Lawson of all COVID-19 responsibilities after Lawson had been overseeing the unemployment website.

DeSantis expressed frustration over not being able to obtain basic information from Lawson, such as the number of claims that had been processed on a daily basis and called the situation "unacceptable."

He appointed Secretary of the Department of Management Services Jonathan Satter to take over the role of leading the unemployment claims efforts.

RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis says handling of unemployment website was 'unacceptable,' appoints new leadership

8:40 a.m.: The United States has more than 600,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

8 a.m.: House Democrats Tim Ryan and Ro Khanna have introduced legislation to give millions of Americans $2,000 per month during the coronavirus pandemic. The congressmen say the one-time, $1,200 stimulus going out to many Americans isn't good enough given skyrocketing unemployment.

RELATED: You could get a $2,000 per month stimulus check under proposed bill

Tuesday, April 14

4:15 p.m. Florida Gov. DeSantis announced 1 million masks are coming to health care workers across the state along with the following equipment:

1.2 million procedure masks

100,000 face shields

500,000 gloves

60,000 containers of hand sanitizer

35,000 gowns

RELATED: Florida to receive 1 million N95 masks for health care workers

Noon: Mayor Lenny Curry announced a plan to let retired first responders return to work as a stopgap measure during the COVID-19 crisis. The re-hires will allow former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers and correctional officers as well as retired Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department employees to work for the city without jeopardizing their retirement or pension plans.

RELATED: Curry to hire retired first responders to bolster local emergency crews

11 a.m.: Due to inclement weather, the Prime Osborn COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will not be opening at 11 a.m.

All patients with approved orders for testing will automatically be seen Wednesday, April 15, at the same appointment time. For patient questions, please call the Telescope Health care coordination team at (904) 373-5304.

9 a.m.: The worldwide number of coronavirus cases is likely to reach 2 million Tuesday. The U.S. total may reach 600,000 with a death toll of more than 25,000 Tuesday.

8:16 a.m.: Tokyo organizers say they have no “B Plan” if the Olympics need to be postponed again.

They say they are proceeding under the assumption the Olympics will open on July 23, 2021. That date was set last month by the IOC and Japanese officials after the spreading coronavirus pandemic made it clear the Olympics could not be held as scheduled.

Monday, April 13

4:40 p.m. Due to severe weather, UF Health Jacksonville is moving its testing facility to Twin Towers, 617 W. 44th St. on April 16 and April 17 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3:27 p.m.: Lot J testing closed due to weather.

2:30 p.m. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference to provide updates on the state's ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis said Florida has worked to protect seniors, with three main areas of coverage: Long-term care assessment, emergency support for a facility if someone tests positive and increased testing.

During the conference, health officials said elderly people currently account for 30% of COVID-19 hospitalizations but 60% of deaths. Regarding overall hospitalizations, Florida is currently at a plateau with slight increases over the past few weeks, officials said. Hospitalizations in the state have been stable with about 2,000 hospitalizations a day. Duval is among a few Florida counties that have seen flat or declining hospitalizations.

Despite the reported stability in numbers, Florida health officials still urge the public to continue social distancing and wearing masks in public spaces.

Noon: Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is extending the city's state of emergency for another 30 days.

Curry added that the site has also upped the number of tests given per day from 250 to 400 and that these results should be coming back faster than before.

RELATED: Jacksonville mayor extends local state of emergency for another 30 days

10:40 a.m.: The #COVID19 testing site at Lot J is temporarily closed due to severe weather.

RELATED: First Coast Forecast: Tornado Watch in effect for parts of First Coast until 11 a.m.

9:35 a.m.: Fresh Market stores announced it would require customers to wear masks starting April 14.

8:48 a.m.: An extra $1,200 in the bank was a welcome surprise for many Americans over the weekend who weren't expecting stimulus checks until this week.

The first payments were deposited several days ahead of schedule on Friday night. By Wednesday, April 15, tens of millions of Americans will have received their checks.

6:53 a.m.: The United States has 557,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 22,079 deaths. There have been more than 2.8 million tests for COVID-19 in the U.S.

6 a.m.: A model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projected that Sunday would be the peak day for deaths from COVID-19 in the United States.

The model predicts that the number of daily fatalities will begin to drop, but won't reach zero until June 22. The model is based on social distancing measures continuing. It also indicates that there are uncertainties that could lead to much higher daily death tolls.