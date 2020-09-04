JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of Wednesday, 36 people have died due to COVID-19 and 1,093 cases of the coronavirus have been reported across the First Coast, according to numbers combined from both Georgia and Florida's departments of health.

However, the number of new COVID-19 cases being reported in Florida trended downward over the weekend for the first time since early March.

In Northeast Florida, here are the latest numbers according to the Florida Department of Health:

Baker County -- 15 cases, one death

Bradford County -- 15 cases

Clay County -- 99 cases, seven deaths

Columbia County -- 16 cases

Duval County -- 557 cases, 10 deaths

Flagler County -- 36 cases, one death

Nassau County -- 29 cases

Putnam County -- 24 cases, one death

St. Johns County -- 156 cases, two deaths

Union County -- two cases

There are a total of 15,698 cases reported in the state of Florida. In total, there have been 323 Florida deaths.

In Southeast Georgia, here are the latest numbers according to the Georgia Department of Health:

Brantley County -- Five cases, one death

Camden County -- 19 cases

Charlton County -- three cases

Glynn County -- 32 cases

Pierce County -- 39 cases, one death

Ware -- 43 cases, three deaths

There are a total of 10,189 cases in the state of Georgia and 369 deaths.

For the latest updates on the virus and its impact on the First Coast, follow this live blog and join our Facebook group, Facts Not Fear: Your Coronavirus Questions Answered.

Major updates regarding the coronavirus from March 23 to April 9

Wednesday, April 8

4 p.m.: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp extended the statewide stay-at-home order until April 30 during a briefing on Wednesday at the State Capitol.

It was originally set to expire on April 13.

He also suspended all short-term vacation rentals in Georgia. State parks and beaches remain open, despite citizens and commissioners urging him to shut them down.

1:15 p.m.: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response. DeSantis said 47 percent of hospital beds are still available for COVID-19 patients. “We have capacity at the hospitals we don’t know what a surge may bring but we have to prepare for that,” he said.

10 a.m.: As Georgia prepares to see a surge of coronavirus patients in the coming weeks, Gov. Brian Kemp is extending his public health emergency declaration to May 13.

It was announced on March 13 and set to expire on April 13, so this extension adds another month. He's expected to have a press conference at 4 p.m.

8 a.m.: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing its guidelines for self-isolation to make it easier for those who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus to return to work if they are asymptomatic.

Tuesday, April 7

4 p.m.: Baptist Health Jacksonville announced that the hospital has several positions open for various medical personnel and is currently accepting applications.

1 p.m.: Two employees at Orange Park Kindergarten, 3050 Moody Ave., reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school's director.

12:52 p.m.: St. Johns County Commissioners did not vote on the issue of whether to reopen beaches at their meeting Tuesday, agreeing that making that decision at this point would be too risky for residents.

11:30 a.m.: Mayor Lenny Curry and emergency management team leaders provided a brief update regarding the city's response to COVID-19 Tuesday.

Curry continued to emphasize the importance of washing hands, maintaining a social distance of 6-feet and wearing facemasks while in public. Curry was asked about the push to reopen the beaches for exercise purposes only.

"Every day I assess, we assess, the orders we put in place and ask if this is still relevant. ... we evaluate this every day," said Curry. "I don't foresee beaches reopening this week."

He also signed an ordinance into law that would allow for small businesses access to loans to help retain employees and soften losses. Read more about that below.

7:10 a.m.: Kroger says it will begin limiting how many customers can come into its stores starting Tuesday to promote social distancing. The stores will allow no more than half of the building's calculated capacity at any one time.

7 a.m.: The United States has 368,196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 10,986 deaths and 19,828 recoveries.

Monday, April 6

1 p.m.: Clay County leaders say residents should be prepared for another six to eight weeks of physical distancing under the governor's safer-at-home order at a unified command press conference. The county's emergency management director said there are now 79 cases with six deaths in the county.

10:30 a.m. Responding to a chorus of complaints about the state’s unemployment system failures, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he had issued an “all hands on deck" approach to fixing it.”

Calling the existing system “just totally unacceptable,” he announced the state was mobilizing up to 2,500 state employees to process unemployment claims and training 700 new employees to staff the state’s call center. He also said state workers have brought new computer servers online to bolster system capacity.

8 a.m.: Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry drew largely favorable reviews while President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis drew more mixed responses in a University of North Florida poll gauging reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

6:10 a.m.: The Florida Department of Health is making it easier for people to track the number of coronavirus cases in our state by breaking down the number of cases down by ZIP code.

5:45 a.m.: The US now has more than 337,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 9,600 deaths.

Sunday, April 5

6 p.m.: Nassau County has suspended meal delivery for students during the coronavirus pandemic.

12:09 p.m.: JU Graduate student tests positive for COVID-19

Saturday, April 4

5:27 p.m.: Lake City Police Department confirms an officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

3:48 p.m.: The Florida Department of Healths says Florida is second in the nation for the number of people tested for COVID-19. As of Saturday, 102,108 people in Florida have been tested.

1:37 p.m.: Mayor Curry says Jacksonville is trending below other metropolitan areas with the amount of COVID-19 positive cases.

1:26 p.m.: Georgia Gov. Kemp checks in on the status of beaches after they are reopened for exercise purposes due to executive order.

8:38 a.m.: Detours are in place for those traveling to Lot J for COVID-19 testing due to Harts Bridge Ramp construction.

8:12 a.m.: Broward County Sheriff's Office announces the death of one of its deputies due to COVID-19.

