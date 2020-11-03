JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people on the First Coast have tested positive for COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, as of Wednesday afternoon.

In Georgia, a 29-year-old Charlton County woman tested preliminarily positive in Camden County for coronavirus.

As of 3:45 p.m., the Florida Department of Health says 21 people across the state have tested positive for the virus. One of those positive tests is a 68-year-old man in Nassau County.

This all comes days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the Sunshine State amid COVID-19 concerns.

For the latest updates on the virus and its impact on the First Coast, follow this live blog. We also answered your concerns during a live Q&A with Chad Neilsen, Director of Infection Prevention for UF Health.

Interactive Map Tracking the COVID-19

Wednesday

5:17 p.m.: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp releases statement regarding coronavirus concerns:

“The Jumbo Shrimp continue to monitor the situation regarding COVID-19 very carefully, and the safety and health of both our fans and staff remains our top priority. We will continue to watch the news and assess the guidance we receive from public health authorities and city and state officials. In the meantime, fans can rest assured that all events at 121 Financial Ballpark are still on as scheduled and we are hard at work getting ready for Opening Day on April 15.”

4 p.m.: The Board of County Commissioners in Nassau County called for a Special Meeting Wednesday to provide a briefing on COVID-19 (Coronavirus). At the same time, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference at the Florida State Capitol to speak about the virus. Both can be watched here.

3:29 p.m.: The University of Florida moves all its classes to online amid coronavirus concerns. The transition must be complete no later than Monday, according to an announcement by Associate Provost for Teaching and Technology Andy McCollough.

11 a.m.: Jacksonville family quarantined in Italy during coronavirus outbreak speaks to First Coast News.

12:42 p.m.: Charlton County woman tests preliminarily positive in Camden County for COVID-19. The woman is 29 years old and was diagnosed days after reporting respiratory symptoms.

Tuesday

10:42 p.m.: Nassau County man tests positive for COVID-19. The man is identified as being 68-years-old and a travel-related case.

Monday

6:50 p.m.: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak.

