JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of Tuesday, March 17, 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported across both Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida, according to numbers combined from both states' departments of health.

In Northeast Florida, 10 cases are confirmed in Duval County, four in Clay County, two in St. Johns County and one in Nassau County. In Southeast Georgian, one case is confirmed in Charlton County.

Links to bookmark:

Tuesday, March 17

6:46 p.m.: Florida Department of Education announces all public and private K-12, career and technical center campuses will be closed through April 15, 2020.

The department said the following regarding the closure:

Schools are encouraged to operate virtually or through other non-classroom-based means to continue long-distance learning.

School districts should be prepared to extend their educational calendars through June 30, 2020.

For Collier, Duval, Sumter and Union county school districts school campuses will remain closed through April 15, 2020, although they will begin instruction virtually on March 23.

To support students with identified IEP-related services who may have a disruption in services, school districts are given flexibility for the remainder of the school year to provide alternative services or delay services until later in the summer months, in coordination with a student’s parents and IEP team.

6:18 p.m.: Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis recommends K-12 schools to stay on an extended break until April 15, according to a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Education. The department said every two weeks it will reevaluate that recommendation.

5 p.m. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Tallahassee, giving an update on cases of COVID-19 in Florida. He said since the news conference held earlier in the day, there have been 45 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Florida. In total, there are 216 cases: 196 Florida residents and 20 non-Floridians. He said there are about 1,042 test results still pending.

One person in an assisted living facility did die from COVID-19. There was another reported death, but it is still being determined if it was related to the coronavirus.

During the news conference, DeSantis addressed some issues regarding education:

Testing for school readiness voluntary pre-K and K-12 have been canceled for the rest of the school year

Requirements for graduation will be evaluated as if those assessments may not exist

Parents can choose to keep their child in the same school year for the 2020-2021 school year

K-12 grades will not be calculated for 2019-2020; schools in turnaround may continue current status next year to avoid disruption

DeSantis also addressed the requirements for getting tested for COVID-19:

If you are elderly, 65 or plus, and you have symptoms of COVID-19 regardless of where you've traveled or who you've interacted with

If you have any underlying health conditions at any age

4:25 p.m.: St. Augustine leaders announced the city's restaurants, bars and nightclubs will start operating at 50 percent capacity and are banned from serving alcohol for the next 30 days in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Other changes include:

St. Augustine City trolley and tour trains will cease operations for the next 15 days beginning Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Street metering and meter parking will stop collecting revenue to minimize people having to touch them. Meters will be properly marked Wednesday.

St. Augustine's visitor information center will be closed, but its bathrooms and its parking garage will remain open

4 p.m.: The University of Georgia football team's annual G-Day scrimmage scheduled for Saturday, April 18, has been officially canceled.

“The Bulldog Nation is fully focused on the health and well-being of everyone,” said UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity. “By strictly following the guidelines of local, state and federal authorities, together we can defeat the virus! We look forward to returning to the campus activities we enjoy and cherish.”

3:35 p.m.: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took to social media to update the citizens. He said they've submitted a letter to the SBA to speed funding up from the federal level.

He said they are hoping to have one testing facility in every region of the state within the next 5-7 days. He added that the Georgia Department of Public Health will be up to 200 tests per day by the end of the week.

Kemp also said that GEMA, the National Guard, Georgia State Patrol and others are working to not only secure but also deliver medical supplies.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will temporarily adjust store hours to balance the needs of customers and associates, they announced today. New store hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

3 p.m.: During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Jacksonville city leaders confirmed six positive cases in Duval County.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry led the news conference, adding that the city has plans to have at least two additional testing sites in the works for Duval County residents, including one at TIAA Bank Field. He said the goal is to get these testing centers ready by the end of the week and Duval residents have to make an appointment prior.

1:43 p.m.: Fourteen thousand pre-packaged meals are available for pickup at Callahan First Baptist Church 45090 Green Ave., Callahan beginning Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. These meals are available to anyone. If you are unable to come to the church, if you will call 904-879-2172, they will deliver them to you if at all possible.

Target audience is school-aged children, however, no one will be turned away. This will be a drive up distribution - no need to leave your vehicle.

These meals are vacuum packed-high nutrition. Bags are to be dropped in boiling water to cook.

1 p.m.: Florida partners with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity.

12:51 p.m.: 192 Florida residents test positive for COVID-19. Out of those cases, 173 positive cases in Florida residents and 19 positive cases are in non-Florida residents. There are 146 cases in Georgia.

12 p.m.: There are 146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Health. One of those cases is in Charlton County.

11:30 a.m.: The White House is proposing a roughly $850 bill emergency stimulus to address the economic impact of the new coronavirus, according to sources.

10:30 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference at the Florida State Capitol on Tuesday announcing that all bars and nightclubs are now suspended for 30 days in Florida beginning at 5 p.m. He is also recommending all online learning for Universities for the remainder of the semester.

8:15 a.m: The groups that give both the ACT and SAT exams announced they are putting off their next nationwide examinations. The SAT exam scheduled for May 2 has been canceled, and makeups for the March 14 exam, scheduled for March 28, have also been canceled.

8 a.m.: The Jacksonville Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for the next several days if you help them out by bringing in pet food.

Monday, March 16

8:15 p.m.: The Florida Department of Health reports 142 Florida residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and that one person who tested positive has died in Orange County.

7 p.m.: Woman in St. Johns County tests positive for COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. Fifth person tests positive for COVID-19 in Duval County.

6:36 p.m.: Ascension St. Vincent's has postponed all elective or non-urgent surgeries. "Because every patient encounter is unique, individual care decisions are made on a case-by-case basis between caregivers and patients. If a provider needs to postpone a procedure or appointment, patients will be appropriately notified," Ascension said in a statement.

5:06 p.m.: St. Vincent's hospitals announce that starting Tuesday at 8 a.m., drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be available at their hospitals.

5 p.m.: Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced TIAA Bank Field parking lots will serve as drive-thru testing site for COVID-19. He also outlined the state's plan to help small businesses impacted financially by the coronavirus. The state will supplement loans from the Small Business Administration to the tune of $50 million in bridge loans.

1:17 p.m.: Florida Department of Health launches new COVID-19 Dashboard, allowing users to track reported coronavirus cases across the state.

12:30 p.m.: The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will shift bus routes to a modified schedule starting on Tuesday for health and safety purposes.

12 p.m.: The Georgia Department of Health reports 121 positive cases of COVID-19 are reported in the state.

11:30 a.m.: Mayor Lenny Curry announced new limits and restrictions on restaurants and bars in Jacksonville until further notice. No more than 50 people will be permitted in any establishment, following CDC recommendations. Curry says this includes churches, large restaurants and others with a maximum capacity above 50. Also, all alcohol sales are banned from midnight to 8 a.m.

10:49 a.m.: Criminal cases are being disrupted in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus on the First Coast. Chief Judge Mark Mahon announced Sunday last night that all felony cases in Judicial District 4 – which includes Clay, Duval and Nassau counties – will be passed until March 30.

9 a.m.: Georgia Department of Drivers Services urges people to use the department's online services at dds.georgia.gov or the "DDS 2 GO" app to conduct their licensing business and not visit in person during the state's public health emergency.

8 a.m.: Wall Street futures trading was halted after markets plunged 5% Sunday after the Fed slashed interest rates.

7:52 a.m.: A clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus begins Monday, but it will still be at least a year to validate a potential vaccine.

6:30 a.m.: Starbucks announces customers can only get their orders "to go" for at least two weeks to increase social distancing.

12 a.m.: The Florida Department of Health reports the number of Florida residents infected with COVID-19 is at 137.