JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of Wednesday evening, 136 cases of the coronavirus have been reported across the First Coast, according to numbers combined from both states' departments of health.

In Northeast Florida, according to Florida Department of Health:

Baker County -- five cases

Bradford County -- one case

Clay County -- 16 cases, two deaths

Columbia County -- three cases

Duval County -- 60 cases, three deaths (youngest case is 19 years old)

Flagler County -- six cases

Nassau County -- four case

Putnam County -- five cases

St. Johns County -- 28 cases, one death (youngest case is 21 years old)

There are a total of 1,977 cases reported in the state of Florida. In total, there have been 23 Florida deaths.

In Southeast Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Health:

Camden County -- one case

Charlton County -- one case

Glynn County -- five cases

-- five cases Pierce County -- one case

There are a total of 1,387 cases in the state of Georgia and 47 deaths.

Major updates regarding the coronavirus from March 9 to March 15.

Wednesday, March 25

6:12 p.m.: The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is postponing its annual Brew at the Zoo event due to concerns about the impact of the coronavirus.

4:15 p.m.: Columbia County government offices are closing to the public beginning Thursday, through April 10. County offices will remain operational during normal business hours, but people must contact the various offices by phone for assistance. Click here for contact information.

3:30 p.m. President Donald Trump approved Florida's disaster declaration request, making federal funding available for emergency-related services across the state amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis formally requested the declaration earlier in the week, with Senators Mario Rubio and Rick Scott writing a letter to the president in support.

3:16 p.m.: UNF announced it's closing its residence halls beginning Friday morning, except for students with extenuating circumstances who have the approval to remain on campus.

2:45 p.m.: Glynn County will close all non-essential business and shuts down all in dining restaurants effective March 26 at 6 a.m. The Glynn County Board of Commissioners passed an Executive Order to close all non-essential business including establishments providing body care that is not supervised under a licensed medical professional (barbering, cosmetology, massage therapy, tattooing, waxing, tanning, nail care), pools regulated by the Department of Health and all indoor recreation, fitness, and entertainment facilities (gyms, fitness classes, arcades, bowling, theaters, music venues). For more information click here.

2:42 p.m.: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida are temporarily postponing dinner service out of respect for Mayor Lenny Curry's direction to stay home and reduce the possibility of spreading the coronavirus. Organization leaders said they will notify the community as soon as the dinners are able to move forward.

11 a.m. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry again urged all employers to allow their employees to work from home if they are able to perform their duties at home.

Curry also said local hospitals around the First Coast have informed him they are in "good shape" and not at capacity. He encouraged everyone to take care of their mental health by staying busy at home, getting into a routine and calling loved ones to talk about anything by COVID-19.

9 a.m.: First day of the stay-at-home order that was issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis late Tuesday. Florida residents ages 65 and up are urged to stay at home for the next two weeks to protect them from the spread of COVID-19.

8:03 a.m.: Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.

6:37 a..m.: The White House and Congressional leaders reached a deal on a $2 trillion rescue package Wednesday to help working and laid-off Americans, businesses and hospitals. It still faces votes in the House and Senate.

Tuesday, March 24

7:10 p.m.: The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners announced the closure of all county departments to the public with the exception of emergency services and the landfill, effective Wednesday. The county's libraries will also be closed until further notice.

4:14 p.m.: The University of North Florida announced it's extending remote learning to Summer A and C sessions. For more information, click here.

4 p.m. The St. Johns County Emergency Management said announced two testing sites for residents on Tuesday following one confirmed death from COVID-19.

The emergency management held a news conference, saying the county has seen a total of 22 cases, which includes 20 residents and two non-residents. Those who tested positive range from the ages 21 to 76 years of age.

3:15 p.m.: Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis says a health advisory from the state's Surgeon General will encourage Florida residents ages 65 and up to stay at home for the next two weeks to protect them from the spread of COVID-19. The order also applies to residents of all ages with underlying conditions.

1:30 p.m.: Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he is ready to enforce an executive order that went into effect Tuesday requiring businesses to allow any employees who are able to perform their job at home to do so.

Any employees who cannot perform their job at home must stay 6 feet away from anyone at any time. Curry said the city could condemn buildings and shut off utilities of any businesses who do not comply with the order, which he said is necessary to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and avoid overwhelming hospitals with patients.

12:20 p.m.: Amazon confirms that one of its employees at it's Jacksonville fulfillment center tested positive a case of COVID-19.

Noon: Camden County executive order requires all restaurants to temporarily discontinue onsite food and beverage consumption. The order remains in effect until noon April 6, or may be terminated in conjunction with the termination of Gov. Kemp's state of emergency. Restaurants with on-premises licenses are temporarily allowed to sell unopened bottles of beer and wine for off-premises consumption, but open container laws within vehicles still apply.

Noon: Gov. Kemp's shelter in place order goes into effect for some residents in Georgia including those in long-term care facilities, have chronic lung disease, are undergoing cancer treatment, have a positive COVID-19 test or are suspected to have COVID-19. As part of the order, all bars and nightclubs within the state will also be forced to close. This order will go into effect at noon Tuesday and expire at noon on Monday, April 6.

11:36 a.m.: St. Johns county reports four more cases of COVID-19 and first death.

8:55 a.m.: IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed “100%” to a proposal of postponing the Tokyo Olympics for about one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday.

8 a.m.: Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he's expanding an executive order to require any job able to be performed from home, to do so, in order to flatten the curve. This goes into effect at 8 a.m.

Monday, March 23

6 p.m.: In Duval County, a third person has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. There are now 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, with the youngest patient being 19 years old and the oldest being 91.

5 p.m.: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter in place for those who are most at-risk to COVID-19. Kemp said the executive order will begin Tuesday, March 24 at noon and last for two weeks, ending noon on April 6.

4:45 p.m. DeSantis announces he does not support having a mandatory shelter-in-place order in Florida. Instead, he will issue an executive order for travelers coming to Florida to undergo a mandatory 14-day self-isolation if they are traveling from states heavily affected by the virus, specifically New York and New Jersey.

3:47 p.m. Testing at Lot J ends for the day. The City of Jacksonville says it is limiting to 250 tests a day. It is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

1:30 p.m.: Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will give an update on the coronavirus response here in Jacksonville. To watch, click here.

1 p.m.: Officials gathered to give updates regarding coronavirus response in Clay County and Orange Park. So far, there has been one confirmed death as a result of the virus and seven others who had confirmed positive.

The school district says that distance learning will begin for Clay County beginning March 30 for all Clay County students. For those who need an internet-capable device, you can get more information here.

12:20 p.m. Camden County in Georgia reports its first COVID-19 case.

Noon: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is issuing a warning to people looking to buy at-home coronavirus test kits.

The agency says they have begun to see an influx of unauthorized fraudulent test kits that are being marketed as to COVID-19. At this time, the FDA has not authorized any test that is available to purchase for testing yourself at home for COVID-19.

11:45 a.m. The City of Jacksonville announced that a total of 492 tests were given at the Lot J federal testing site as of Monday, 11 a.m. The site opened up at TIAA Bank Field over the weekend.

Lot J is now open to people of all ages, but must have a fever of 99.6 and showing respiratory symptoms to get tested.

10:30 a.m.: On Monday, Florida Governor DeSantis announced a new testing site will be opening at The Villages. Tests will be sent to an additional testing laboratory established at the University of Florida, which will help get results back faster.

Over the weekend, DeSantis says 429 people were tested at the federal testing site established in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Feild.

Officials say field hospitals are being established across Florida, including in Jacksonville, by the National Guard as a precautionary measure but specifics about locations and timing were not released.

10:23 a.m.: All visitation to the Clay County Jail has been canceled until further notice.

8 a.m.: Starting Monday, virtual learning becomes the new normal for Duval County Public Schools students.

7:09 a.m.: Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland signed the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Emergency Proclamation in Flagler County asking all residents to stay home if at all possible, effective immediately.

5:33 a.m.: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Monday that Japan will require a 14-day quarantine to all visitors from the United States, including the Japanese and Americans, effective Thursday and until the end of April