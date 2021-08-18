Here's how many nursing home staff workers are vaccinated in NE Florida, county-by-county

There are only two nursing homes on the First Coast that reported a staff vaccination rate of 75% or more. Those locations are in Duval and St. Johns County.

FLORIDA, USA — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that his administration will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

The announcement comes as hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated across the country, according to federal data.

First Coast News did some digging into vaccination rates at nursing homes around Northeast Florida. According to data from the CDC, there are only two nursing homes on the First Coast that reported a staff vaccination rate of 75% or more. Those locations are in Duval and St. Johns County.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of recent resident and staff vaccination rates reported as of Aug.1.

DUVAL COUNTY

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

CLAY COUNTY