JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As shoppers flood stores to stock on supplies to quarantine against the spread of coronavirus, grocery store chains across the country are changing their hours of operation to help keep up with the demand.

Below is a list of grocery stores and markets that are adjusting their hours:

Walmart

Starting Sunday, March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. Stores already operating under more reduced hours will keep their current hours of operation.

Publix

Since Saturday, March 14, store and pharmacy hours companywide are closing at 8 p.m. until further notice.

Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets

Starting Monday, March 16, all Winn-Dixie locations will close at 9 p.m. nightly until further notice. Also, stores will no longer operate their self-serve deli bars. Instead, prepackaged deli items available.

This story will be updated as more stores announce their adjusted hours.

