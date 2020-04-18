JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday the names of Florida nursing homes with confirmed COVID-19 cases would be released, but the patients' names would remain private.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of nursing homes in Northeast Florida with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Baker

  • Macclenny Nursing and Rehab Center
  • W. Frank Wells Nursing Home

Bradford

  • Riverwood Health and Rehabilitation Center
  • Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center

Clay

  • Brookdale Orange Park
  • Diamond Alf LLC
  • Goverrnors Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center
  • Isle Health and Rehabilitation Center
  • Heartland Health Care Center
  • Seagrass Village of Fleming Island

Duval

  • Brookdale Avondale
  • Camellia at Deerwood
  • Cathedral Gerontology Center Inc.
  • Fannie E. Taylor Home for the Aged - Taylor Manor Inc.
  • Jacksonville Nursing and Health Center
  • Lanier Rehabilitation Center
  • Palm Garden of Jacksonville 
  • Wyndham Lakes Jacksonville

Nassau

  • Life Care Center of Hilliard

Putnam 

  • Vintage Care Senior Housing

St. Johns

  • Starling at Nocatee

For the complete list of all Florida nursing homes with COVID-19 cases, click here.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Florida K-12 schools to continue long-distance learning for rest of school year

RELATED: Patients at St. Vincent's Hospital in Middleburg evacuated, moved to different wing due to mattress fire