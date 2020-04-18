JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday the names of Florida nursing homes with confirmed COVID-19 cases would be released, but the patients' names would remain private.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of nursing homes in Northeast Florida with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Baker

Macclenny Nursing and Rehab Center

W. Frank Wells Nursing Home

Bradford

Riverwood Health and Rehabilitation Center

Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center

Clay

Brookdale Orange Park

Diamond Alf LLC

Goverrnors Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center

Isle Health and Rehabilitation Center

Heartland Health Care Center

Seagrass Village of Fleming Island

Duval

Brookdale Avondale

Camellia at Deerwood

Cathedral Gerontology Center Inc.

Fannie E. Taylor Home for the Aged - Taylor Manor Inc.

Jacksonville Nursing and Health Center

Lanier Rehabilitation Center

Palm Garden of Jacksonville

Wyndham Lakes Jacksonville

Nassau

Life Care Center of Hilliard

Putnam

Vintage Care Senior Housing

St. Johns

Starling at Nocatee

For the complete list of all Florida nursing homes with COVID-19 cases, click here.

