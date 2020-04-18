JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday the names of Florida nursing homes with confirmed COVID-19 cases would be released, but the patients' names would remain private.
Below is a county-by-county breakdown of nursing homes in Northeast Florida with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Baker
- Macclenny Nursing and Rehab Center
- W. Frank Wells Nursing Home
Bradford
- Riverwood Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Windsor Health and Rehabilitation Center
Clay
- Brookdale Orange Park
- Diamond Alf LLC
- Goverrnors Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Isle Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Heartland Health Care Center
- Seagrass Village of Fleming Island
Duval
- Brookdale Avondale
- Camellia at Deerwood
- Cathedral Gerontology Center Inc.
- Fannie E. Taylor Home for the Aged - Taylor Manor Inc.
- Jacksonville Nursing and Health Center
- Lanier Rehabilitation Center
- Palm Garden of Jacksonville
- Wyndham Lakes Jacksonville
Nassau
- Life Care Center of Hilliard
Putnam
- Vintage Care Senior Housing
St. Johns
- Starling at Nocatee
For the complete list of all Florida nursing homes with COVID-19 cases, click here.
