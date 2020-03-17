As more cases of COVID-19 are diagnosed across the First Coast, many restaurants, bars and businesses are taking extra precautions by adjusting hours, closing dining rooms or closing altogether.

On Monday, Mayor Curry mandated that all entertainment venues in Jacksonville such as bars, restaurants and other facilities maintain a maximum capacity of 50 or less.

Alcohol will also no longer be sold past midnight.

Below is a list of bars, restaurants and other businesses in our area that are impacted by COVID-19.

Restaurants

Chick-fil-A - Closes dining areas nationwide. You can still pick up using their drive-thru.

Closes dining areas nationwide. You can still pick up using their drive-thru. Starbucks - Closing dining areas nationwide and transitions to drive-through only.

Closing dining areas nationwide and transitions to drive-through only. The Alhambra Theatre & Dining is canceling its performances at least through April 1, including "How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying" and its next show, and Alhambra After Dark's two-night Everly Brothers tribute concert, which is being rescheduled.

Bars

Intuition Brewing Company closed Sunday and Monday (March 15-16)

closed Sunday and Monday (March 15-16) Wicked Barley Brewing Company: The Beer Garden and Covered Patio will be closed until further notice. The main area will stay open up to 50 people.

Businesses

Ikea closed its doors at 5 p.m. Monday until further notice. A notice on the furniture mega-store's door said it is following the recommendation of the CDC and local authorities, and will list updates on ikea.com.

Ikea in Jacksonville closed until further notice due to the CDC and local authorities' recommendations on COVID-19.

